State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 780 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Avery Dennison worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Avery Dennison by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after buying an additional 49,118 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,545,000 after buying an additional 123,633 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock opened at $102.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 8.29%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 35.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.85 per share, with a total value of $56,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.