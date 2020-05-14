Stephen Jon Girsky Acquires 3,000 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Director Stephen Jon Girsky bought 3,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.17 per share, with a total value of C$120,524.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$538,342.59.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at C$37.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.73. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 1-year low of C$27.00 and a 1-year high of C$62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.67.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.