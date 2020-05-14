Stephen Macchiaverna Sells 1,099 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $81,677.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Macchiaverna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshpet alerts:

On Monday, May 11th, Stephen Macchiaverna sold 3,202 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $239,061.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Freshpet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $81.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,167.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,560,000 after purchasing an additional 316,208 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 59.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,636,000 after purchasing an additional 778,187 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Freshpet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,362,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freshpet by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,198,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.