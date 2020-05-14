Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Up 41.0% in April

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 807,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Steris by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Steris by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Steris by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Steris by 1.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Steris by 41.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE opened at $147.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. Steris has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steris will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

