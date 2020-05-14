Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Underweight”

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of SHOO opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,276.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.