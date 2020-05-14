STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €19.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.69 ($27.55).

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €22.79 ($26.50) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The business has a 50-day moving average of €21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.80.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

