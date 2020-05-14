Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,078 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,805% compared to the average volume of 86 call options.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. eMagin has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eMagin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,741 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of eMagin worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

