Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Voya Financial Call Options (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,066 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,154% compared to the typical volume of 85 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,813,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,722,000 after buying an additional 537,203 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 68,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 196,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra cut their target price on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

