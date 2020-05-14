Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,900 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 5,343.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 204,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 38,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.37.

Huntsman stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other Huntsman news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony P. Hankins acquired 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,721.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

