Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,944,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,037,000 after buying an additional 142,581 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Under Armour by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $930.24 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

