Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 9,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $181.01 on Thursday. Cigna Corp has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,267,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,746 shares of company stock worth $23,449,093. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.