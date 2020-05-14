Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,137 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Domtar worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 143.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UFS opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. Domtar Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UFS downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on Domtar and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

