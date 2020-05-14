Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 159,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $113.92 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average of $120.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

