Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1,156.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CY opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

