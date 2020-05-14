Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $944,000 Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 35.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE:DCI opened at $41.89 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

