Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $797,000 in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 267,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,459,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,127,000 after buying an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,986,000 after purchasing an additional 453,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

ABC opened at $84.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $277,670.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,686,948.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,731,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,529 shares of company stock worth $2,911,869 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

