Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Stephens cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

NYSE:AOS opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.