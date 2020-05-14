Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 20,900 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 68.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $7,181,311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,287,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,352,103,000 after buying an additional 491,703 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,463,350,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $601,441,000 after acquiring an additional 238,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $599,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.09. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAX. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

