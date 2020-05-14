Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

JKHY stock opened at $185.08 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $188.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

