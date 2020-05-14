Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,652 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

