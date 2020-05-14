Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,175 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $524,865,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in General Motors by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,806 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in General Motors by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,161,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $335,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,349 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $91,500,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. Cfra lowered General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

NYSE:GM opened at $21.46 on Thursday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.