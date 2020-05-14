Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $388,000 Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.82.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

