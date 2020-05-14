Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Down 4% Following Weak Earnings

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) shares fell 4% on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.06, 58,631 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,304,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

INN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $508.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50.

About Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

