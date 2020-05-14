SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading Down 3.5%

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $3.02, approximately 20,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 907,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

SXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $223.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,772,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 113.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

