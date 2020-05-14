Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.36. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $58,443.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 44,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $349,245.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,990 shares of company stock worth $3,611,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 92.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 40.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 910,905 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 628,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 5,367.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 591,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 490,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.