Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) has been assigned a C$1.00 target price by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Superior Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of CVE:SGI opened at C$0.71 on Tuesday. Superior Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$36.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

