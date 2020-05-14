Supremex (SXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Supremex (TSE:SXP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 15th.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.19 million during the quarter.

SXP stock opened at C$1.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 million and a P/E ratio of 7.01. Supremex has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$3.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Supremex’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

