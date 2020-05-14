Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Short Interest Update

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 10,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays cut shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.52.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

