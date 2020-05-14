Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 416000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 33.12, a quick ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Target Capital (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

