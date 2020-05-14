TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.77.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at $195,276,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at $149,100,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at $148,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,622,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

AMTD opened at $35.49 on Thursday. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

