TD Securities Boosts Nexgen Energy (CVE:NXE) Price Target to C$3.25

Nexgen Energy (CVE:NXE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nexgen Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Nexgen Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.73 and a twelve month high of C$2.59.

Nexgen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

