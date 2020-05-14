TD Securities Increases KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$11.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.90. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$7.73 and a 12-month high of C$11.73.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.36). Research analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

In other KP Tissue news, Director David A. Spraley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,416.60.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

