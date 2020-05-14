TD Securities Raises Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$13.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Interfor and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

IFP opened at C$8.27 on Monday. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

