Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 109.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,418 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Westrock worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Westrock by 66.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 243,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Westrock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Westrock by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 525,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WRK. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Westrock stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

