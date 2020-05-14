Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $7.82 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,618,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 282,108 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,670,551,000 after buying an additional 1,059,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $548,506,000 after buying an additional 1,372,342 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $246,804,000 after buying an additional 19,549,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after buying an additional 6,201,411 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,586,000 after buying an additional 645,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

NYSE:F opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 214,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,694. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

