Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $111.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.