Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 64,121 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,121 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Eastman Chemical worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 38.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

