Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Teledyne Technologies worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.57, for a total value of $2,652,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,030,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total value of $479,102.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,452.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,368 shares of company stock valued at $20,084,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $319.52 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

