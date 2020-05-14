Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stake Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Teledyne Technologies worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56,841 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $13,284,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,452.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 8,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $2,641,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,791,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,368 shares of company stock worth $20,084,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $319.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.00 and its 200-day moving average is $338.48.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.