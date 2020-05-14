Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TGSGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Pareto Securities upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of TGSGY stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

