Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.82. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 73.89%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $595,068.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,412,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,866,980.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $974,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,104 shares of company stock worth $4,407,727. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,888,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,435 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Tenable by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,255,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,998,000 after acquiring an additional 523,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,333 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after acquiring an additional 681,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

