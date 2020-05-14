Tenneco’s (TEN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $4.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TEN. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tenneco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Tenneco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tenneco from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.64. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tenneco will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

