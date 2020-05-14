TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.31

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.31 and last traded at C$5.27, with a volume of 3806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on TeraGo from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.98 million and a P/E ratio of -11.02.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$11.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

