TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities started coverage on TerrAscend in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

OTCMKTS ROMJF opened at $1.80 on Thursday. TerrAscend has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.61.

About TerrAscend

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company provides brand licensing, consulting services, and facilities leasing to cannabis processors and producers in Washington. Rubicon Organics Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.