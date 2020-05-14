Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $680.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $560.35.

TSLA opened at $790.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.87 billion, a PE ratio of -888.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $651.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,111 shares of company stock worth $78,194,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

