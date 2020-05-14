Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the fourth quarter worth $101,949,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 81,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,486,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mad River Investors increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 57,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,737,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPL opened at $511.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $476.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $637.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52-week low of $295.05 and a 52-week high of $879.25. The company has a quick ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 60.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $521.55 per share, with a total value of $91,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 583 shares of company stock worth $285,654. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

