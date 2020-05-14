TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Up 5.1%

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $21.26, approximately 172,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,744,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

TGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113,730.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,459.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 71,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 163,769 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 45,399 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,762.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 238,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

