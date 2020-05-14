The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

ENSG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $50,063.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,750.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.