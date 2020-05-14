Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0020

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $476,765.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004931 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.