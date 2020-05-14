Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $4,073,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

NYSE TRI opened at $65.36 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

